Texas loses star player to season-ending injury

The Texas Longhorns’ big aspirations for the 2024 season have taken a significant hit thanks to a noteworthy preseason injury.

Sophomore running back CJ Baxter, who was penciled in as the team’s backfield starter, suffered injuries to both his LCL and PCL in his right knee on Tuesday. Baxter will require season-ending surgery as a result.

Sources: Texas sophomore tailback CJ Baxter injured the LCL and PCL in his right knee and will require surgery. He will miss the 2024 season after suffering the injury in camp on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/WOyIn8ZZyX — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 7, 2024

This is certainly a big blow to Texas, which enters 2024 with championship aspirations. Baxter started for Texas as a true freshman last season, though injuries led to him splitting work with Jonathon Brooks. In total, Baxter rushed for 659 yards and five touchdowns.

The only good news for the Longhorns is that they do have depth, though it is relatively untested. Junior Jaydon Blue might be in line for a much bigger role now after tallying 398 yards and three touchdowns last year.