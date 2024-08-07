 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, August 7, 2024

Texas loses star player to season-ending injury

August 7, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Steve Sarkisian in Texas gear

Sep 3, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian before the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns’ big aspirations for the 2024 season have taken a significant hit thanks to a noteworthy preseason injury.

Sophomore running back CJ Baxter, who was penciled in as the team’s backfield starter, suffered injuries to both his LCL and PCL in his right knee on Tuesday. Baxter will require season-ending surgery as a result.

This is certainly a big blow to Texas, which enters 2024 with championship aspirations. Baxter started for Texas as a true freshman last season, though injuries led to him splitting work with Jonathon Brooks. In total, Baxter rushed for 659 yards and five touchdowns.

The only good news for the Longhorns is that they do have depth, though it is relatively untested. Junior Jaydon Blue might be in line for a much bigger role now after tallying 398 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Article Tags

CJ BaxterTexas Longhorns Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus