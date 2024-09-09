Texas players committed disrespectful act at Michigan

Not only did the Texas Longhorns hand the Michigan Wolverines an “L” at the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday, but they also exerted their ownership over the Wolverines afterwards.

A video went viral after the game of linebacker David Gbenda planting a Texas Longhorns flag on the Michigan logo at midfield of Michigan Stadium.

That was a big road win for Texas, but time will tell just how impressive it is when we see how Michigan turns out now that they’ve lost half their team and coach to the NFL.

Either way, Gbenda just created some bitter feelings, ones that Michigan players and fans likely won’t soon forget. You plant a flag on an opponent’s logo at their stadium, you risk them remembering it and seeking revenge in the future.