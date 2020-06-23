Texas DB Anthony Cook leaving program, plans to transfer

Texas defensive back Anthony Cook is leaving the program and planning to transfer, according to multiple reports.

On June 11, Cook announced on Twitter that he was leaving Texas. He later deleted the tweet.

“Due to unfortunate situations I will not be playing another snap for the University of Texas,” Cook said, via Horns 247. “(This) Has nothing to do with anyone or anything. Please respect my decision.”

Cook was not in the transfer portal as of Tuesday according to Horns 247, but he had been telling teammates he was transferring.

Cook reportedly was not happy about being moved to nickel corner and dealing with some personal matters.

A four-star prospect coming out of high school in Houston, Cook had 42 tackles and a sack in 15 games for the Longhorns.