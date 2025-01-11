Texas fans were in shambles after brutal mistake to end half vs. Ohio State

Texas football fans appeared to be in serious distress Friday after the Longhorns had a major defensive lapse against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The two teams were tied at seven with under 30 seconds left in the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With Ohio State facing 1st-and-10 from its own 25, the game looked like it would stay even entering the halftime break.

However, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson had other ideas. The Buckeyes star caught a screen pass from quarterback Will Howard and turned it into a home run play for his squad. Henderson found a crease near the first-down line and burst into an empty expanse of grass for an epic 75-yard touchdown.

TREVEYON HENDERSON TO THE HOUSE FOR OHIO STATE. OMG. pic.twitter.com/DZKjX7YGDs — The Sports Place (@offsportsplace) January 11, 2025

Texas supporters were stunned that their team allowed such an explosive play from a simple screen pass. Their despondent faces on the ESPN broadcast said it all.

These Texas fans were going through it after TreVeyon Henderson's touchdown catch 😅pic.twitter.com/dVXLViYaOH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2025

Henderson had so much space on the play that his blockers had to hunt for oncoming defenders with nobody close. It was a quick answer for Ohio State after having just given up a game-tying touchdown one play earlier.

The Ohio State fans who accidentally booked tickets to the wrong CFP venue were probably fired up about the play.