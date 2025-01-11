 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, January 10, 2025

Texas fans were in shambles after brutal mistake to end half vs. Ohio State

January 10, 2025
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read

Article Tags

Ohio State FootballTexas Longhorns fansTexas Longhorns Football

Texas fans looking sad in CFP semifinals against Ohio State

Texas football fans appeared to be in serious distress Friday after the Longhorns had a major defensive lapse against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The two teams were tied at seven with under 30 seconds left in the first half at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. With Ohio State facing 1st-and-10 from its own 25, the game looked like it would stay even entering the halftime break.

However, Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson had other ideas. The Buckeyes star caught a screen pass from quarterback Will Howard and turned it into a home run play for his squad. Henderson found a crease near the first-down line and burst into an empty expanse of grass for an epic 75-yard touchdown.

Texas supporters were stunned that their team allowed such an explosive play from a simple screen pass. Their despondent faces on the ESPN broadcast said it all.

Henderson had so much space on the play that his blockers had to hunt for oncoming defenders with nobody close. It was a quick answer for Ohio State after having just given up a game-tying touchdown one play earlier.

The Ohio State fans who accidentally booked tickets to the wrong CFP venue were probably fired up about the play.