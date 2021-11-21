Texas Tech fans get warning for second week in a row

Texas Tech fans got warned for the second week in a row over their behavior.

Last weekend, Texas Tech beat Iowa State 41-38 on a 62-yard field goal. During the fourth quarter of the game at Jones AT&T Stadium, Red Raiders’ fans were told to clear out of two sections. The fans were told to move due to their behavior, which included throwing things on the field.

Texas Tech just asked fans to clear out of Jones AT&T Stadium’s student sections. Red Raiders lead Iowa State in the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/Ah1MIJHmcg — Phil Mayer (@mayer_philip) November 13, 2021

During Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma State, it was more of the same. Fans started throwing items onto the field as the Red Raiders were losing 16-0 to the Cowboys. They ended up getting warned and threatened that another thrown object would result in a 15-yard penalty.

PA just warned fans that the next item thrown on the field will be a 15-yard penalty on Texas Tech. Fans boo. #OKState — Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) November 21, 2021

Looks like some stuff — not tortillas — is being thrown onto the field. Saw a can for sure. #OKState — Jacob Unruh (@jacobunruh) November 21, 2021

This sort of behavior is nothing new for Texas Tech fans, who have been throwing things onto the field for a while. They should limit their throwing to tortillas and nothing more.