Saturday, November 20, 2021

Texas Tech fans get warning for second week in a row

November 20, 2021
by Larry Brown

Texas Tech fans

Texas Tech fans got warned for the second week in a row over their behavior.

Last weekend, Texas Tech beat Iowa State 41-38 on a 62-yard field goal. During the fourth quarter of the game at Jones AT&T Stadium, Red Raiders’ fans were told to clear out of two sections. The fans were told to move due to their behavior, which included throwing things on the field.

During Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma State, it was more of the same. Fans started throwing items onto the field as the Red Raiders were losing 16-0 to the Cowboys. They ended up getting warned and threatened that another thrown object would result in a 15-yard penalty.

This sort of behavior is nothing new for Texas Tech fans, who have been throwing things onto the field for a while. They should limit their throwing to tortillas and nothing more.

