Ticket prices for 1 Pac-12 game are embarrassing

When Stanford hosts Notre Dame on November 25, ticket prices are expected to be among the highest for any Pac-12 team this season. However, when the Cardinal host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, the exact opposite will be true.

Currently on Vivid Seats, fans can buy an upper level ticket for less than the cost of a gallon of gas.

This might be the least expensive thing you can do this weekend in the Bay Area. pic.twitter.com/py5fw7R8x6 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 23, 2023

Spending $4 to see a college football game is about as cheap as it’s going to get. It also doesn’t reflect particularly well on either Stanford or Arizona, who would like their Saturday matchup to be a little more appealing to the fans.

“Heck, there (are) plenty of high school football tickets more expensive than this,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There are other tickets around the college football world that are pretty cheap, but even a game between Old Dominion and Texas A&M-Commerce costs more than Stanford-Arizona. And that’s humiliating for the program and the Pac-12.