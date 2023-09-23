 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 23, 2023

Ticket prices for 1 Pac-12 game are embarrassing

September 23, 2023
by Dan Benton
Read

The Stanford logo

When Stanford hosts Notre Dame on November 25, ticket prices are expected to be among the highest for any Pac-12 team this season. However, when the Cardinal host the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, the exact opposite will be true.

Currently on Vivid Seats, fans can buy an upper level ticket for less than the cost of a gallon of gas.

Spending $4 to see a college football game is about as cheap as it’s going to get. It also doesn’t reflect particularly well on either Stanford or Arizona, who would like their Saturday matchup to be a little more appealing to the fans.

“Heck, there (are) plenty of high school football tickets more expensive than this,” one user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There are other tickets around the college football world that are pretty cheap, but even a game between Old Dominion and Texas A&M-Commerce costs more than Stanford-Arizona. And that’s humiliating for the program and the Pac-12.

Article Tags

Arizona FootballStanford Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus