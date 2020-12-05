Tom Herman has funny quote about ignoring job speculation

As impressive as it was, Texas’ 69-31 win over Kansas State is unlikely to do anything to quiet the speculation surrounding Tom Herman’s job status. Herman knows that, but he has his own way of ignoring it.

After the game, Herman was asked how he handles the various rumors about his job status. His answer indicated that he’s not really interested in engaging with those rumors.

“When you don’t get on the internet and you stick to Yahoo News and Words with Friends and the Chive app when you’re bored, you tend to stay above the fray a little bit,” Herman said, via Brian Davis of the Austin American-Statesman.

There isn’t really any good answer for Herman to give here. He gains nothing from fueling the rumors, so batting away the speculation is the best he can do. That said, we’re betting even he took note of this quote his quarterback offered last week.