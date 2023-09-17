Top 2025 QB makes recruiting visit to Deion Sanders, Colorado

Deion Sanders is only three weeks into his first college football season with Colorado, but he’s already making moves for the future.

Coach Prime hosted top quarterback prospect Bryce Underwood for a Colorado campus visit on Saturday in anticipation of the team’s Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State. Underwood posted a couple of photos on X posing with Sanders during the visit.

Underwood is a 5-star player and ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the country according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings. The 16-year-old prospect from the class of 2025 plays for Belleville High School located in Belleville, Mich.

Aside from Colorado, Underwood also has several scholarship offers from high-profile programs such as Alabama, LSU, Georgia, and Michigan.

Underwood’s visit comes just a day after he put on a masterful performance on the field for Belleville against Dearborn. Underwood threw a virtually perfect game in the 53-0 shutout. The young QB went 15-of-15 for over 250 passing yards with four touchdowns.

If Underwood opts to commit to Colorado in 2025, he would have big shoes to fill given how well Shedeur Sanders has played at QB thus far. The younger Sanders has thrown for 903 yards with 6 touchdowns through two games for the Buffaloes this season.