 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 15, 2023

Top QB prospect Dylan Raiola makes college decision

May 15, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Dylan Raiola posing for a photo

Sept. 20, 2022; Chandler, Arizona; USA; Chandler quarterback Dylan Riaola poses for a portrait at Chandler High School. © Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has made his college decision, and you could say the rich have gotten richer.

Raiola announced on Monday that he has committed to the University of Georgia. The Phoenix, Ariz., native said Athens is now home.

Raiola chose Georgia over USC and Nebraska, but it is hardly a shock that the Bulldogs came out on top. The 6-foot-3 quarterback’s father, former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, gushed about coach Kirby Smart after Dylan visited Georgia back in March.

Dominic Raiola went to Nebraska, which is why the Cornhuskers were viewed as one of the favorites to sign Dylan. The quarterback did not exactly sound thrilled about the idea of playing for his father’s alma mater when asked about it earlier this year.

Raiola is the top-ranked player overall for the Class of 2024. He committed to another school late last year but opened his recruitment back up. Coming off back-to-back national championships, the future still looks very bright at Georgia.

Article Tags

Dylan RaiolaGeorgia Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus