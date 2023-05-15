Top QB prospect Dylan Raiola makes college decision

Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola has made his college decision, and you could say the rich have gotten richer.

Raiola announced on Monday that he has committed to the University of Georgia. The Phoenix, Ariz., native said Athens is now home.

Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023

Raiola chose Georgia over USC and Nebraska, but it is hardly a shock that the Bulldogs came out on top. The 6-foot-3 quarterback’s father, former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, gushed about coach Kirby Smart after Dylan visited Georgia back in March.

Dominic Raiola went to Nebraska, which is why the Cornhuskers were viewed as one of the favorites to sign Dylan. The quarterback did not exactly sound thrilled about the idea of playing for his father’s alma mater when asked about it earlier this year.

Raiola is the top-ranked player overall for the Class of 2024. He committed to another school late last year but opened his recruitment back up. Coming off back-to-back national championships, the future still looks very bright at Georgia.