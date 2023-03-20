Top QB recruit Dylan Raiola appears very interested in 1 school

Five-star quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola certainly appears to be enamored with 1 particular school as he continues his recruitment process.

Raiola and his family visited Georgia and Georgia Tech over the weekend, but the Bulldogs were the most noteworthy stop. Raiola’s father, former NFL offensive lineman Dominic Raiola, lavished Georgia with praise after what he said was Dylan’s sixth visit to the school.

“It was our sixth time being back in Athens and it never fails to deliver,” the elder Raiola said, via Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports. “We got to take in meetings and their first padded practice. Everything about that place is elite. Coach [Kirby] Smart is the best in the business. It’s an ultra competitive environment and that excites Dylan.”

Georgia would have to feel pretty good about their chances of landing Raiola with praise like that.

Raiola, a five-star quarterback from Arizona, had originally committed to Ohio State before decommitting in December. There has been some talk that he might attend his father’s alma mater Nebraska, though Raiola’s take on that school was not nearly as effusive as what his dad said about Georgia.