Top recruit has telling comment about his Nebraska ties

Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations.

Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former NFL center, was an All-American for the Cornhuskers in 2000.

“Nebraska is Nebraska,” Raiola told Chad Simmons of On3. “My dad went there, so Nebraska is family to my family. It is a program with a lot of history. A lot of great players have played there and Nebraska is special to my family.”

Raiola says nothing bad about Nebraska, but he also does not exactly say anything about actually playing for them. In other words, it is not exactly a quote that suggests he is eager to follow in his dad’s footsteps.

Raiola had previously been committed to Ohio State, but he reopened his recruitment in December. He has recently been linked to the likes of Georgia, USC, and Oregon.