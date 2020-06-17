Top RB recruit Jaydn Ott decommits from Oregon

Oregon has done an excellent job recruiting under head coach Mario Cristobal, but the Ducks received a bit of bad news on Tuesday.

Jaydn Ott, a four-star running back recruit from the Class of 2022, announced on social media that he has decommitted from Oregon. While that doesn’t rule out him eventually winding up in Eugene, it does mean other schools are free to pursue him.

Ott is entering his junior season at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 26 running back in the Class of 2022. In addition to Oregon, he has offers from at least nine other programs.

As Andrew McCarty of The Spun notes, Oregon has the No. 8 overall recruiting class for 2021. Cristobal has been doing a solid job on the recruiting trail since he took over in 2017.