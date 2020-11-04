Trevor Lawrence traveling with Clemson and serving as ‘coach’ against Notre Dame

Despite being ruled out of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, Trevor Lawrence will help the Clemson Tigers in a different way.

Coach Dabo Swinney said Wednesday that Lawrence will travel with the team and essentially serve as an assistant coach to aid quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. Swinney cited Lawrence’s knowledge of the game as a reason.

“He’s been there,” Swinney said, via Todd Shanesy of the Greenville News. “I think he’ll be able to bring a great presence. He’s got a great mind. He’s got great eyes. So he’s going to be Coach Lawrence.”

Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday and has been isolating since then. Swinney has said the quarterback simply won’t have the necessary time to pass the required protocols in order to play.

Lawrence and Uiagalelei clearly have a strong relationship. Lawrence has been through a lot of situations and has won a title as well. That experience will be valuable against Notre Dame. It’s completely understandable why Clemson would want him to make the trip.