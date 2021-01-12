Trey Sermon exits with left shoulder or collarbone injury

One of Ohio State’s top players suffered an injury on their first possession of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Running back Trey Sermon received a carry on the Buckeyes’ first play from scrimmage. He rushed for two yards but seemed to hurt his left shoulder or collarbone on a collision while being tackled.

Trey Sermon is headed to the locker room holding his left shoulder. pic.twitter.com/nosPc4WTyn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2021

Sermon was shown walking off the field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. while holding his left collarbone area. ESPN reported that Sermon could not move his arm.

Sermon’s absence is a loss for Ohio State. The Oklahoma transfer was coming on in a big way recently. He had 10 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown against Michigan State, 29 carries for 331 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern, and 31 carries for 193 yards and a touchdown against Clemson.

Master Teague handled rushing duties with Sermon out.