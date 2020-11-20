Tulsa beats Tulane in ridiculous fashion on Hail Mary, pick-six

Tulsa beat Tulane 30-24 in two overtimes on Thursday night in absolutely ridiculous fashion.

The Golden Hurricane were down to third-string quarterback Davis Brin, who passed for 266 yards and two touchdowns. The second touchdown came on a Hail Mary to end regulation and help send the game to overtime. Take a look:

TULSA FORCES OT WITH THIS HAIL MARY pic.twitter.com/4oR9n0jgP7 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 20, 2020

What a crazy play.

Both teams kicked field goals in the first overtime.

In the second overtime, Tulane had the ball at the 3-yard line. Quarterback Michael Pratt was intercepted by Zaven Collins, who returned the ball 96 yards for a touchdown to end the game.

TULSA WINS IN 2OT! The Golden Hurricane are now 4-0 when trailing by 14 points or more this season. They’re the first time to do so since 2005. pic.twitter.com/axeu2srX5u — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 20, 2020

As if the Hail Mary weren’t already crazy enough, seeing a game end on a pick-six like that in overtime is wild.

Tulane is now 5-1 and undefeated in conference play.