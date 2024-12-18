 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 18, 2024

Colorado has its replacement for Shedeur Sanders

December 18, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A Colorado Buffaloes helmet

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Colorado Buffaloes helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders appears to have found a replacement for his son Shedeur.

Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter committed to Colorado on Wednesday, his agent told Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Salter is a dual-threat quarterback who spent the last two seasons as Liberty’s starter. He was the Conference-USA MVP in 2023 after he threw for 2,876 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Salter rushed for 1,089 and 12 touchdowns that year.

This season, Salter has 1,886 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He has rushed for 587 yards and 7 scores.

Salter will have a strong chance to start at Colorado, though he may have to compete with the 4-star recruit the Buffaloes landed last month.

Article Tags

Colorado FootballKaidon Salter
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus