Colorado has its replacement for Shedeur Sanders

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders appears to have found a replacement for his son Shedeur.

Liberty transfer quarterback Kaidon Salter committed to Colorado on Wednesday, his agent told Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.

Former Liberty star QB Kaidon Salter is set to transfer to Colorado, his agent @lawyerboycle tells @CBSSports/@247Sports. In Salter, Deion Sanders adds a QB with career totals of 5,887 passing yards, 2,013 rushing yards and 77 total touchdowns.https://t.co/NfvX4K9o9g pic.twitter.com/vqb9tLn6x2 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2024

Salter is a dual-threat quarterback who spent the last two seasons as Liberty’s starter. He was the Conference-USA MVP in 2023 after he threw for 2,876 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Salter rushed for 1,089 and 12 touchdowns that year.

This season, Salter has 1,886 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. He has rushed for 587 yards and 7 scores.

Salter will have a strong chance to start at Colorado, though he may have to compete with the 4-star recruit the Buffaloes landed last month.