UAB player charged with attempted murder after stabbing teammates

The UAB football player responsible for stabbing two of his teammates has been publicly identified.

Daniel Mincey, a redshirt freshman and offensive lineman for the Blazers, was charged with aggravated assault and attempted murder on Saturday, according to David Ubben of The Athletic. Mincey was booked into jail in Jefferson County, Ala. early Saturday afternoon.

Mincey stands at 6’4″ and 310 pounds, according to his official bio on UAB’s website. The native of Pompano Beach, Fla. played at Kentucky last season, where he redshirted. He did not appear in a game for the Blazers this season. His older brother Gerald was also an offensive lineman. Gerald Mincey was Daniel’s teammate at Kentucky last season, and had previously played for Tennessee and Florida.

Allegedly, Mincey stabbed two of his UAB teammates at the team’s football facility on Saturday morning. The victims have not been identified, but the school previously said they were in stable condition, and their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

UAB entered play Saturday at 3-7 on the season. They faced USF on Saturday in their final home game of the season, which the team elected to play despite the stabbing.