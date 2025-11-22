Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

2 UAB football players stabbed by teammate

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
UAB Blazers logo

Two UAB football players were stabbed at the team’s facility on Saturday by one of their teammates.

Reports indicated that multiple people were injured in a stabbing incident at the school’s Football Operations Building on Saturday morning. In a statement, UAB confirmed that two football players were injured in the stabbing, but both are in stable condition.

The suspect is another football player, and is in custody. None of the individuals involved were identified by the school.

UAB is scheduled to play their final home game of the season against USF at 3 p.m. ET. The school said in its statement that the players have elected to play the game despite the stabbing.

The 2025 campaign has been a difficult one for UAB both on and off the field. The team sits at 3-7 entering play Saturday, and their head coach was fired last month.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App