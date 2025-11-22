2 UAB football players stabbed by teammate

Two UAB football players were stabbed at the team’s facility on Saturday by one of their teammates.

Reports indicated that multiple people were injured in a stabbing incident at the school’s Football Operations Building on Saturday morning. In a statement, UAB confirmed that two football players were injured in the stabbing, but both are in stable condition.

The suspect is another football player, and is in custody. None of the individuals involved were identified by the school.

Statement from UAB: "We’re grateful to report that two players injured in an incident this morning at the Football Operations Building are in stable condition. Our thoughts are with them and their families as they recover. The suspect – another player – remains in custody …" — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 22, 2025

UAB is scheduled to play their final home game of the season against USF at 3 p.m. ET. The school said in its statement that the players have elected to play the game despite the stabbing.

The 2025 campaign has been a difficult one for UAB both on and off the field. The team sits at 3-7 entering play Saturday, and their head coach was fired last month.