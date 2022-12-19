UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon

UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix.

Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from Oregon to UCLA. Moore visited UCLA earlier this month and said he felt joining the Bruins was “the right move” for his development.

Moore indicated that the biggest factor in his decision to decommit from Oregon was former Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham taking the head coaching job at Arizona State. Moore committed to Oregon in July and said he had built a relationship with Dillingham over the past three years.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Moore led Martin Luther King High School in Detroit to a state title this season. He threw for 135 total touchdowns as a four-year starter in his high school career.

Moore also said that UCLA’s move to the Big Ten beginning in 2024 was a factor in his decision.

Moore is the highest-rated recruit that Chip Kelly has landed since he was hired as head coach at UCLA in 2018. The Bruins also picked up Kent State transfer quarterback Collin Schlee over the weekend.