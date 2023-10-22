UCLA makes surprising quarterback change to Ethan Garbers

UCLA very quietly made a quarterback change for Saturday’s game against Stanford.

UCLA began the season with three capable quarterbacks: Ethan Garbers, freshman Dante Moore, and transfer Collin Schlee. Garbers started the opener against Coastal Carolina and did fine, but Moore also saw action and excelled. The freshman got the start the following week against San Diego State and looked great, so he remained the starter. However, Moore started to play poorly once Pac-12 play began.

UCLA went 1-2 during a three-game stretch at Utah, against Washington State and at Oregon State. Moore passed for just 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in those games and threw a pick-six in each game. He also took 16 sacks during those three games.

Moore’s rough stretch apparently led Chip Kelly to make a switch back to Garbers.

When UCLA began its game at Stanford Stadium, it was Garbers who went out to lead the offense. Garbers got the team into the red zone on each of its first four possessions, generating three touchdowns. He looked more than solid against a Cardinal team that was coming off a comeback win over Colorado. Moore finally entered the game in the fourth quarter as UCLA led 42-7.

There had been a little talk during the week leading up to the game about a possible change, but no firm reports or talk from Chip Kelly about it.

Schlee has never really been considered as a full-time QB, but he has seen action in three games and ran for two touchdowns against North Carolina Central. He is used in interesting rushing packages.