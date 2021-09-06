UCLA is having a blast trolling Ed Orgeron after Saturday’s win

LSU coach Ed Orgeron talked a big game Saturday as his Tigers faced UCLA, but the Bruins are taking full advantage after winning the game.

UCLA beat LSU at the Rose Bowl 38-27 on Saturday, a huge win for Chip Kelly’s team. It came after Orgeron was spotted in a viral video humorously trading shots with a UCLA fan prior to the game.

Naturally, the Bruins are having a blast taking advantage of that viral video after the win. Their football recruiting account made a video out of it.

Just in case there’s any doubt, the official UCLA football Twitter account retweeted the video, too.

Orgeron hasn’t shied away from big proclamations in the past, and he’s come to regret it at times. Maybe he didn’t learn it as broadly as he needed to.