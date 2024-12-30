UConn coach Jim Mora issues threat to other programs about tampering

Jim Mora had an excellent season third season at UConn, and the head coach has a warning for rival programs that have interest in his players.

In a pair of social media posts on Monday, Mora threatened to “expose any program and coach” that violates NCAA rules by tampering with Huskies players. Mora said coaches from other programs have already done that in the wake of UConn’s 27-14 win over North Carolina in the Fenway Bowl on Saturday.

“A simple note to the schools and coaches that have blatantly broken @NCAAFootball rules by tampering with our players in the last 24 hours. We do know who you are, we will pursue all avenues to hold you accountable,” Mora wrote in a post on X. “We are excited that we’ve built a program where coaches have to cheat to beat us and we will protect that program. Think hard before you tamper with our players. #justgettingstarted.”

Former NCAA assistant coach Jim Sutrick replied to Mora’s post and said he retired last year because of the transfer portal issues. Mora said the problem needs to be addressed.

“Not sure how we fix it, I do know we don’t ignore it. We will expose any program and coach that violates @NCAAFootball @NCAA rules by Tampering with our players. It makes players anxious, it puts a dent in the lessons parents have taught them about honesty and integrity. I’m 100% for the Portal and NIL/Rev Share. I’m 100% against grown men cheating the rules and teaching players horrible Life lessons,” Mora wrote in a follow-up post.

A simple note to the schools and coaches that have blatantly broken @NCAAFootball rules by tampering with our players in the last 24 hours. We do know who you are, we will pursue all avenues to hold you accountable. We are excited that we’ve built a program where coaches have to… pic.twitter.com/lnO7ITpkYQ — Jim Mora (@CoachJimMoraFB) December 30, 2024

Not sure how we fix it, I do know we don’t ignore it. We will expose any program and coach that violates @NCAAFootball @NCAA rules by Tampering with our players. It makes players anxious, it puts a dent in the lessons parents have taught them about honesty and integrity. I’m 100%… — Jim Mora (@CoachJimMoraFB) December 30, 2024

The NCAA winter transfer portal window for undergraduate players officially closed on Dec. 28. That means any player that intended to enter the portal had to submit their paperwork by Saturday night.

Mora’s issue seems to be that coaches and recruiters from other programs have contacted UConn players since the window closed in an attempt to convince them to leave Storrs. The next transfer portal window runs from April 16 through April 25.

Some have called for the transfer portal window to close later, which would allow players to make decisions after playing in their respective bowl games or playoff games. We saw that have an impact on a quarterback with a huge program recently.

Mora went 9-4 with UConn this year after going 3-9 last year and 6-7 in his first year in 2022. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach signed an extension with the Huskies on Saturday.

UConn is the type of football program that does not have the resources to keep up with the top programs in the country. Mora clearly feels the NCAA needs to do more to help protect programs like his.