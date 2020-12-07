UNLV QB Max Gilliam issues surreal apology for reality TV appearance

Max Gilliam is not the first college football player to issue an apology for something he did off the field, but the UNLV quarterback’s mea culpa is certainly unlike any we have ever seen before.

Gilliam recently appeared on an episode of the Bravo reality TV series “Below Deck,” which follows the crew of a chartered yacht and clients that rent the boat for parties and other events. According to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gilliam charted the boat with some friends out of Antigua. During the episode, Gilliam and his group were filmed eating sushi off the body of a nude model, which was a request they apparently made while on board.

On Monday, Gilliam issued an apology for showing “poor judgment” by eating sushi off the model. The senior said the idea was presented by the producers of the show and that he and his friends should have declined.

UNLV head coach Marcus Arroyo also addressed the situation on Monday and spoke about the importance of representing the team and the university off the field.

“Each of our players, especially our senior leadership, must recognize that when we go out in public we’re representing this team, this university and the alumni and fanbase,” Arroyo said, via ESPN’s Tyler Bischoff. “How we conduct ourselves in public is just as important as how we do on the field. I was made aware of Max’s recent statement and it is apparent that he also agrees.”

Gilliam has thrown for 599 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions this season for 0-5 UNLV.

If Gilliam is interested in a career in reality TV, we know one former NFL quarterback who would probably talk him out of it. For now, UNLV would probably prefer that he not make any other appearances.