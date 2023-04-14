Urban Meyer makes clear statement about his coaching future

Will Urban Meyer ever coach at any level again? He offered a clear response to that question this week.

Meyer appeared at an Ohio State coaches clinic on Thursday, and was asked about his possible coaching future. The former Buckeyes coach made clear that he has no intention of returning to the sideline.

“That book’s closed,” Meyer said, via Bill Rabinowitz of the Columbus Dispatch. “It’s going to be TV and grandfather.”

Meyer has said things like this before, but he may actually mean it this time. The 58-year-old has a gig he likes doing FOX’s Big Noon Saturday pregame show, and his disastrous tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed to take a lot out of him.

Meyer will go down as one of the best college football coaches of all time, even if his NFL tenure did nothing to help his reputation. That said, he’ll still get linked to pretty much every major opening no matter what he says.