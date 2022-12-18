Jaguars player takes clear shot at Urban Meyer after latest win

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ remarkable turnaround continued Sunday with a shocking comeback win over the Dallas Cowboys, and players clearly feel that one major change has helped the team.

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who came up with the game-winning play in Sunday’s 40-34 overtime victory, was asked after the game what the biggest change was from last year to this year. Jenkins’ one-word response was telling: “Coaching.”

#Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins was asked what’s been different this year. From bad to how they’re playing now. He replied frankly: “coaching.” pic.twitter.com/qVIct1HU7Z — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) December 18, 2022

That certainly looks like another brutally honest remark on the short tenure of Urban Meyer, who seemingly alienated the entire organization with his abrasive management style. The Jaguars fired Meyer after a 2-11 start, and Doug Pederson was brought in to replace him.

Jaguars players have made their thoughts on Meyer pretty clear all season. This is just the latest example of that. The response shows on the field as well, with the Jaguars suddenly sitting in the playoff race at 6-8.