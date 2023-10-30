Urban Meyer goes viral after sharing his favorite post-victory cocktail

Urban Meyer went viral over the weekend after giving his answer regarding a question about his favorite post-victory cocktail.

Meyer was speaking on the FOX Big Noon Kickoff show and was asked for his favorite drink after a win. That came in the context of Meyer’s former team, Florida, taking on rival Georgia in the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” game.

Meyer responded to Brady Quinn’s question in succint and humorous fashion.

“A lot,” Meyer said.

That’s pretty solid by Meyer.

Meyer coached Florida from 2005-2010. The Gators went 65-15 during his six seasons and won two national championships. He went 5-1 against Georgia, so he was enjoying plenty of cocktails after the rivalry game.

We’re surprised Meyer didn’t mind answering that one humorously, especially since the last time he was associated with a bar, it wasn’t for a good reason.