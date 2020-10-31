Michigan State helped by key missed review in upset win over Michigan

The Michigan State Spartans got a key break in Saturday’s rivalry win against Michigan.

With 8:32 left in the 4th quarter and the Spartans nursing a three-point lead, wide receiver Jayden Reed appeared to haul in a huge reception to convert a key third down. Replay showed, however, that the ball appeared to hit the ground as White tried to haul it in.

Theoretically, this shouldn’t have been a big deal. The booth could have stepped in to review the play. However, no review came, the Spartans got the next play off, and ultimately scored a touchdown on the drive. That touchdown ended up the difference in a 27-24 victory.

It’s hard to figure out why nobody at least had a look at the play. Booth reviews will only be effective if the officials actually use the power available to them. They didn’t here, and it turned out to be a game-changing call.

Oddly enough, the lack of review happens more often than one might thing. There’s a recent instance where another high-profile coach had to loudly complain about a similar set of circumstances.