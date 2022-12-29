Urban Meyer offers 1 big key for Ohio State against Georgia

The Ohio State Buckeyes are regarded as clear underdogs for the College Football Playoff semi-final against Georgia, but Urban Meyer sees one thing the Buckeyes can do to improve their chances.

Meyer was somewhat bullish about Ohio State’s capability of causing Georgia trouble, saying the Bulldogs’ secondary could be a spot where Buckeyes players could find success.

“I think it’s a great matchup,” Meyer told ABC-6’s and Fox 28’s Clay Hall, via Sam Marsdale of 247Sports. “I think our strength is our receiver room and our quarterback and throwing the ball. That’s relative, it’s really not a weakness of theirs. Their strength is stopping the run, and they gave up a lot of pass yards against LSU. I’ve been watching a lot of film of them, doing stuff for Big Ten Network. They don’t play the ball real well downfield, but they (Ohio State) have to protect. (Georgia defensive tackle) Jalen Carter is one of the best interior d-linemen I’ve ever seen. So we’re probably going to have to use a back to help the guards, because our guards are going to have trouble with this guy.”

Meyer added that he expects a four-quarter game, suggesting that the Buckeyes have a real shot.

This is a far cry from Meyer’s assessment of the Buckeyes after their loss to Michigan. Admittedly, now that Ohio State made the playoff field, he is only really evaluating the matchup on paper.

Meyer’s observations are always interesting because of his skill as a coach and how he was able to consistently adjust to beat his opponents. This may be a hint about what the Buckeyes could look to exploit in the game, if this thinking is any indication. The likes of Marvin Harrison Jr. will be vital if the Buckeyes want to pull the upset.