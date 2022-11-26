Urban Meyer offers damning quote about Ohio State after loss

Urban Meyer offered a damning quote about Ohio State after the team’s 45-23 loss to rival Michigan in “The Game” on Saturday.

The Buckeyes led 20-17 at halftime, but they got blown out in the second half as Michigan completely ran away with the game late.

Both teams entered the game 11-0, so there was some belief that the loser of the contest would still have a shot at reaching the College Football Playoff. Meyer said on FOX after the game that he’s not even sure Ohio State is worthy of a spot in the CFP.

“Are they a playoff team? That’s a three-touchdown loss at home. I’m not sure. I’m not sure. I think talent-wise they are, but I’m not sure,” Meyer said during FOX’s postgame show.

Meyer also said it was up to the Buckeyes’ leadership to get things back on track.

“It’s very easy to lead when you’re 11-0 and 10-0 and you’re wiping people out. But I used to go like this, you gotta earn your stripes now, pal. The head coach Ryan Day does, the offensive staff, defensive staff, and the leaders in that locker room.”

Just to have Meyer questioning whether Ohio State deserves a spot in the playoff is a bad thing for the program. They certainly didn’t look worth of a spot in the CFP after that loss.

Now they will have to wait and see how things unfold. If LSU and USC lose again, it would be hard to argue that the Buckeyes shouldn’t be in, especially now that Clemson has two losses too.