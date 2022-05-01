Report: Urban Meyer in talks for return to broadcasting

Urban Meyer appears to be on his way back to broadcasting after his disastrous tenure as Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

Meyer is in negotiations to return to FOX as part of their college football coverage, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic. While no deal has been finalized, there appears to be an expectation that it will get done.

FOX has not been put off by Meyer’s Jacksonville tenure, and they do not view it as an issue in bringing back the former Ohio State coach. According to Deitsch, the network is aware of the social media criticism that will come their way for the hire, but is not concerned about it.

This does not come as a huge surprise. Meyer had even hinted about this in a recent interview. His previous work on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show was widely praised, and a return makes total sense with the show having a vacant seat following Bob Stoops’ return to coaching in the XFL. Some will not be able to get over his Jaguars tenure, but that is a risk FOX is clearly willing to take.