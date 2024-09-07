Urban Meyer showed up at Michigan in appropriate shirt

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer will be in familiar — and very hostile — territory on Saturday with FOX Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff airing live from Ann Arbor ahead of a Michigan-Texas showdown.

Although it’s been nearly seven years since Meyer last visited The Big House and nearly six years since he last coached an OSU-Michigan game, he still feels some sort of way toward the Wolverines. And never was that more evident than on Friday when he arrived in Ann Arbor sporting a very biased and very deliberate t-shirt.

We expect nothing less, Coach 🤣❌🌰 pic.twitter.com/hiFHjB8xls — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 6, 2024

“We expect nothing less, Coach,” the Big Noon Kickoff account posted on X.

So much for sliding in under the radar and keeping a target off his back.

As one might expect, Ohio State fans loved the troll job and expressed as much on social media, while Wolverines fans weren’t nearly as enthused, complaining that Meyer can’t be an impartial analyst.

What Meyer should do now is wear the shirt under his suit on Saturday morning and show it off to the crowd when he’s making his picks. His mere presence is going to generate heel-level mega heat anyway, so he may as well lean into it. It would be legendary.