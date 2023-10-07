 Skip to main content
Saturday, October 7, 2023

Urban Meyer looked less than impressed with Ohio State on Saturday

October 7, 2023
by Grey Papke
Urban Meyer was in Columbus to take in Ohio State’s game against Maryland on Saturday, and it is fair to say he did not seem to like what he saw in the first half.

Meyer watched Saturday’s game from the sideline as he was on site as part of FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show. At one point, the FOX broadcast showed him during the second quarter, and he did not exactly look pleased.

The Buckeyes did not look good in the first half. They were held to 142 yards of total offense, committed seven penalties, and never actually led. They were able to salvage a 10-10 tie at halftime, but the performance left a lot to be desired.

Meyer said as much at halftime, implying that the Buckeyes were losing at the line of scrimmage to the Terps.

There is no reason to panic yet. Meyer is a staunch supporter of coach Ryan Day, and that is unlikely to change now. Still, his face probably reflects how a lot of Buckeyes fans are feeling about their team right now.

Ohio State FootballUrban Meyer
