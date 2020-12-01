Urban Meyer house hunting in Austin, Texas rumor hits the net

Urban Meyer has not coached in college football since the 2018 season and is the best coach available. Texas Longhorns fans have been talking all fall about how he’s the kind of coach who could step in and replace Tom Herman to get the Longhorns back where they want to be. And guess what? Right on cue after the team lost to Iowa State, our first Urban Meyer-to-Texas rumor hit the net.

A new website called Austonia, which we previously have never heard of, started a rumor about Meyer’s wife Shelley going to Austin to check out the real estate market. Austin is where the University of Texas is located.

Exclusive: Urban Meyer's wife said to be eyeing real estate in Austin. Could a Longhorns coaching position be on the table? https://t.co/cjmbM2mjel — Austonia (@austonianews) November 30, 2020

Is there anything to this rumor? Probably not, but this is a good reminder of a few things. One, expect there to be lots of talk about Texas possibly moving on from Herman. And two, expect more rumors linking Meyer to the Longhorns.

Herman has a hefty $15 million buyout, but we wouldn’t expect that kind of number to stand in the way of the boosters reeling in Meyer if he is interested. Herman has gone 30-18 over four years and has Texas 5-3 this season.

Prior to all the Texas rumors, all the talk last year was about Meyer headed to a different school. In the past, Meyer has offered some criticism of Herman while serving as an analyst for FOX.