Report: USC boosters interested in Anthony Lynn as head coach

USC is conducting an expansive search for its next head coach, and Anthony Lynn is reportedly on the list.

NFL Media’s Jim Trotter reports that USC boosters have reached out to Lynn, who is currently the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions. While there has been no formal contact between Lynn and the school, Trotter says Lynn has interest in the job.

Lynn was fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers despite a strong end to the 2020 season. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert had an excellent year under Lynn, and there was certainly plenty about the season that would appeal to a team like USC. He finished his tenure in L.A. with a record of 33-31 and one playoff appearance.

USC is eyeing several other big names for its head coaching vacancy. Reggie Bush recently shared his opinion on the search, and many were surprised with his top candidate for the job.