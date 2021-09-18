Reggie Bush names his surprise pick for USC head coach

Reggie Bush weighed in on the USC head coaching search, and the former running back has a somewhat surprising candidate he’d like to see considered for the role.

Bush vouched for Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to take over at USC, citing his ability to recruit and bring quality players to the Trojans.

“I do believe there is a coach out there that can help restore USC to its greatness,” Bush said on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff,” via Matt Howe of 247 Sports. “I believe Deion Sanders can be that person. He can be that person. When you think about what he’s done at Jackson State right now, Jackson State has the No. 55 recruiting class in the nation. They’re one ahead of Kansas State, which has a significantly much-larger budget than Jackson State does.

“But what does that tell you? That tells you Deion knows how to recruit. Let’s just use this as an example. Deion Sanders is the head coach at USC. He walks into your house and says, ‘Matt (Leinart), I want you to come play and be the starting quarterback at USC.’ What are you going to say? … You’re gonna say yes.”

There is no question that Sanders has succeeded in elevating Jackson State’s profile and bringing in a higher caliber of player there. However, he’s still very inexperienced as a head coach, untested at a higher level, and prone to somewhat strange controversies.

It seems logical that the Trojans would target someone a bit more experienced at a higher level of college football for a longer period of time. That fits with the name that is reportedly at the top of the school’s list.