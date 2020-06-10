USC officially welcomes Reggie Bush back after 10-year ban

Reggie Bush is officially no longer exiled from the USC community.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura reported on Tuesday that Bush’s NCAA-mandated disassociation with USC was expected to come to an end soon, and the school officially welcomed Bush back on Tuesday.

USC also posted a highlight video from Bush’s time with the Trojans to commemorate the big day.

Bush said in a press release from USC that he has been waiting for this day for a long time.

“I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years, and I’m excited to come home!” the former Heisman Trophy winner said.

Bush’s dissociation with USC came as part of penalties imposed on USC’s football program for NCAA violations across multiple sports. During an investigation, Bush’s family was found to have accepted improper benefits in the form of cash, travel expenses, and a rent-free home in San Diego to live during the running back’s time as a student-athlete.

The penalties against USC also included vacating the last two wins of the 2004 season and all of the wins from the 2005 season; a loss of 30 scholarships from 2010-2012 (that Lane Kiffin still hasn’t forgotten about); and a postseason bowl ban for two years. Many felt forcing Bush to dissociate from USC was the most unreasonable penalty.

The reason Bush has been welcomed back at USC is that the NCAA Committee on Infractions passed a rule in 2017 that limits disassociations to 10 years. The 10-year period for Bush ended on Wednesday. The NCAA was unwilling to overturn the ban as recently as last year. Many fans were critical of the fact that USC was allowed to honor OJ Simpson with a jersey recently but not Bush.

Bush was one of the most exciting players in NCAA history during his time at USC. He rushed for 3,169 yards and scored 38 touchdowns from 2003-2005.