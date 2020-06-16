USC Football preparing to have fans at games this season

Not only are many schools planning on a college football season being played this year, but we know of at least one planning to have fans in attendance for games.

USC Trojans athletics director Mike Bohn wrote to season ticket holders that they are preparing to have fans at games in a reduced capacity at the Coliseum.

In a letter to season ticket holders, USC AD Mike Bohn writes that USC is “preparing for the possibility that fans will be permitted to attend games this year in a reduced capacity Coliseum.” — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) June 17, 2020

Considering as recently as April the mayor of Los Angeles said there might not be mass gatherings for sports or concerts for a year, this represents a significant change. There was also talk in May that the anticipated USC-Alabama non-conference game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington wouldn’t happen, which Bohn seemingly disputed.

The main takeaway is that Bohn seems bullish on a college football season happening — one with some fans. This will be Bohn’s first college football season at USC since getting hired. This will be Clay Helton’s fifth full season as USC’s head coach.