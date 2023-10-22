 Skip to main content
Utah makes official announcement on Cam Rising

October 21, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Utah QB Cam Rising in a headband

Nov 5, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes will have to power through this season without quarterback Cam Rising.

The 24-year-old QB has yet to play a single down for Utah this year following a significant knee injury suffered during the Rose Bowl against Penn State last season.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed Rising’s injury status after the Utes’ 34-32 win over USC on Saturday. Whittingham told reporters that Rising is officially out for the season. He also made the same announcement for tight end Brant Kuithe and linebacker Lander Barton.

Rising revealed the full extent of his knee injury earlier this month. The QB explained that it was worse than just an ACL tear.

Utah has shuffled between quarterbacks Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes this season. Barnes has started the last two games for the Utes after replacing Johnson midway through their 21-7 defeat against Oregon State two weeks ago.

The starting QB job is likely Barnes’ to lose after the former walk-on outdueled USC star Caleb Williams on the road Saturday.

