Utah makes official announcement on Cam Rising

The Utah Utes will have to power through this season without quarterback Cam Rising.

The 24-year-old QB has yet to play a single down for Utah this year following a significant knee injury suffered during the Rose Bowl against Penn State last season.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham addressed Rising’s injury status after the Utes’ 34-32 win over USC on Saturday. Whittingham told reporters that Rising is officially out for the season. He also made the same announcement for tight end Brant Kuithe and linebacker Lander Barton.

BREAKING: Kyle Whittingham says Cam Rising and Brant Kuithe are shut down for the season. Lander Barton also out for the season with injury. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) October 22, 2023

Rising revealed the full extent of his knee injury earlier this month. The QB explained that it was worse than just an ACL tear.

Utah has shuffled between quarterbacks Nate Johnson and Bryson Barnes this season. Barnes has started the last two games for the Utes after replacing Johnson midway through their 21-7 defeat against Oregon State two weeks ago.

The starting QB job is likely Barnes’ to lose after the former walk-on outdueled USC star Caleb Williams on the road Saturday.