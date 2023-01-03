Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury.

Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a first down. But Rising was crunched by about three Nittany Lions upon being tackled.

Rising exited the field and Bryson Barnes entered the game at quarterback.

Utah QB Cam Rising headed back to the locker room after an apparent injury. pic.twitter.com/yqFkhkO1WZ — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 3, 2023

Rising initially went into the medical tent before heading to the locker room. Barnes ended up throwing an interception on the possession.

Utah was already down 21-14 when Rising exited the game. Early in the fourth quarter, Penn State added another touchdown and extended their lead to 28-14.

If the situation is familiar, that’s because Rising was knocked out of last year’s Rose Bowl Game against Ohio State, leading Barnes to enter the game.