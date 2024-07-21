 Skip to main content
Utah State football player dies in apparent cliff jumping accident

July 21, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Andre Seldon Jr poses for a picture

Nov 18, 2023; Auburn, Alabama, USA; New Mexico State Aggies running back Larenzo McMillan (16) and cornerback Andre Seldon (8) celebrate with fans after defeating the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

A Utah State football player died on Saturday in an apparent drowning.

Utah State shared the news of cornerback Andre Seldon Jr.’s death early Sunday morning. Seldon was 22.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in Utah, Seldon’s body was discovered on Saturday evening following an extensive search that involved a dive team and helicopter. Authorities had received emergency calls from witnesses who reported that a man did not resurface after he had been cliff jumping in a body of water called Porcupine Reservoir.

“Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Seldon transferred to Utah State this offseason after spending the previous two seasons at New Mexico State. He was a team captain at New Mexico State and appeared in 28 games, recording 98 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Utah State interim head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling was previously the defensive coordinator at New Mexico State, so he had coached Seldon with both programs. Dreiling shared a post on social media calling Seldon “one of the best people I have ever been around.”

Seldon began his college career at Michigan after playing high school ball at Belleville (Mich.) High School. He was with the Wolverines for two seasons before transferring to New Mexico State.

Andre Seldon Jr.
