Utah State football player dies in apparent cliff jumping accident

A Utah State football player died on Saturday in an apparent drowning.

Utah State shared the news of cornerback Andre Seldon Jr.’s death early Sunday morning. Seldon was 22.

The Utah State University community is mourning the death of football student-athlete Andre Seldon Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/cIScmcewp5 — USU Football (@USUFootball) July 21, 2024

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office in Utah, Seldon’s body was discovered on Saturday evening following an extensive search that involved a dive team and helicopter. Authorities had received emergency calls from witnesses who reported that a man did not resurface after he had been cliff jumping in a body of water called Porcupine Reservoir.

“Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Seldon transferred to Utah State this offseason after spending the previous two seasons at New Mexico State. He was a team captain at New Mexico State and appeared in 28 games, recording 98 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

Utah State interim head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling was previously the defensive coordinator at New Mexico State, so he had coached Seldon with both programs. Dreiling shared a post on social media calling Seldon “one of the best people I have ever been around.”

Not sure I ever had a conversation with Andre where I didn’t end up smiling. One of the best people I have ever been around. He meant so much to so many and always made you feel better when you were around him. Such a bright light in this world with his smile. Love you bud pic.twitter.com/Gaz7wxJKp9 — Nate Dreiling (@CoachNDreiling) July 21, 2024

Seldon began his college career at Michigan after playing high school ball at Belleville (Mich.) High School. He was with the Wolverines for two seasons before transferring to New Mexico State.