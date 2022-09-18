Video: Akron punter pulls off slick move against Tennessee

Akron didn’t have many highlights in their brutal 63-6 loss to Tennessee on Saturday, but their punter did show off a slick move.

Akron was punting on a 4th-and-21 down 35-0 early in the third quarter. Noah Gettman was just about to have his punt blocked, but he showed some great awareness. He tucked the ball down and waited for a Vols player ot go past him. After his fake, he punted the ball away.

Akron punter Noah Gettman with the 99 Awareness pic.twitter.com/89Herh4dsu — Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) September 18, 2022

The Zips only managed two field goals in the game and didn’t do a whole lot well, but that was a nice play. Gettman had 8 punts for 304 yards in the game, which was good for an average of 38.