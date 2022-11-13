Video shows Bo Nix begging to get into game on controversial 4th-down play

Oregon lost a heartbreaker to Washington 37-34 on Saturday night in Eugene, and a controversial fourth-down call was on everyone’s mind afterwards.

The Ducks and Huskies were tied at 34 after Washington tied the game with a touchdown with 3:07 left. On Oregon’s prior possession, the Ducks kicked a field goal to take the lead, but Bo Nix had gotten hurt on a third down run.

Injury to Oregon QB Bo Nix here: pic.twitter.com/NTCeD2IGaS — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 13, 2022

Oregon had backup quarterback Ty Thompson in the game, and they ran it three times in a row.

That brough up a 4th-and-1 from their 34 with around 1:30 left. FOX showed Nix begging to go back into the game, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning stuck with Thompson.

Dan lanning cost Oregon the game .. had 2 timeouts 4th and 1 from your 30 and you ignore Bo nix and let the backup play with your playoff hopes on the line lmao pic.twitter.com/YXWR8f5029 — John (@iam_johnw) November 13, 2022

Not sure what they showed on TV, but here’s Bo Nix talking with Dan Lanning on the sideline right before the Whittington slip on 4th and short. pic.twitter.com/oHepNiwq7V — Hayden Herrera (@haydenherrera) November 13, 2022

Oregon ran the ball but Noah Whittington slipped and went down in the backfield. That gave Washington a short field and allowed the Huskies to kick a tie-breaking field goal.

After the loss, Lanning explained his decision to go for it.

Dan Lanning says this loss falls entirely on him. Credits Washington for making plays late to win. He says the 4th and 1 call on offense at their own 34 was rooted in the fact UW didn't stop run game all night, Ducks just slipped. — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) November 13, 2022

The decision and the loss cost Oregon a chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff.