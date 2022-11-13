 Skip to main content
Video shows Bo Nix begging to get into game on controversial 4th-down play

November 13, 2022
by Larry Brown
Bo Nix with Dan Lanning

Oregon lost a heartbreaker to Washington 37-34 on Saturday night in Eugene, and a controversial fourth-down call was on everyone’s mind afterwards.

The Ducks and Huskies were tied at 34 after Washington tied the game with a touchdown with 3:07 left. On Oregon’s prior possession, the Ducks kicked a field goal to take the lead, but Bo Nix had gotten hurt on a third down run.

Oregon had backup quarterback Ty Thompson in the game, and they ran it three times in a row.

That brough up a 4th-and-1 from their 34 with around 1:30 left. FOX showed Nix begging to go back into the game, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning stuck with Thompson.

Oregon ran the ball but Noah Whittington slipped and went down in the backfield. That gave Washington a short field and allowed the Huskies to kick a tie-breaking field goal.

After the loss, Lanning explained his decision to go for it.

The decision and the loss cost Oregon a chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff.

