Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back.

Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.

First, the father called Jalil “lazy, but he’s a good kid.”

Then he said, “I know he’s going to represent Oregon well.”

Take a look at the video:

Man, that’s brutal. Jalil will never get that moment back again.

Jalil, who attends Lincoln High School, picked the Ducks over Florida State and Washington. He said that Oregon recruited him the hardest.

“Oregon recruited me the hardest by far,” Tucker told 247 Sports’ Greg Biggins. “I’ve always liked them a lot and I’m really excited to be a Duck. They have been my top school for a while now and I really like the all around fit for me there.”

What’s interesting too is that it sounds like Tucker is not planning on staying at Oregon that long. He said he would be attending there for the next couple of years. Players who redshirt and stay through their senior year are there half a decade. Maybe Tucker has plans to reach the NFL sooner than that?

It’s OK for Jalil anyway. We’ve seen parents do much worse.