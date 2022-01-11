Video: Ex-Alabama star took the wrong plane to Indianapolis

Former Alabama defensive back Marlon Humphrey thinks he took the wrong plane to Indianapolis.

Georgia fans were having a gay old time on their way to Indy and while in Indy for the championship game between their Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide. Videos have been going viral on social media showing Georgia fans chanting all throughout various locations on their way to the game.

Humphrey happened to be on a plane with a bunch of Georgia fans and felt very much out of place.

I apparently hopped on the wrong plane heading to Indianapolis pic.twitter.com/0UschpFbl7 — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) January 10, 2022

Humphrey played at Alabama in 2015 and 2016 before becoming a first-round pick by the Ravens. He was knocked out for the season in early December by a pec injury.

Next time he should gather up some more Tide fans to travel with him so he can have some more backing on his flight!

Photo: Jan 25, 2020; Kissimmee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) during AFC Practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports