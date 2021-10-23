Video: Michigan band trolls Ohio State with amazing routine

The Michigan band put on a show at halftime of Saturday’s game, featuring a hilarious routine that took a shot at rival Ohio State.

The Wolverine marching band staged a halftime skit depicting a game of beer pong. They even had an Ohio State ping pong ball that fell well short of the “cup.” Naturally, the Michigan ball made it into the cup.

Michigan marching band just performed a beer pong skit with an Ohio State ping pong ball missing the cup and a Michigan ball going in the cup. pic.twitter.com/yBRJqdSA7i — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) October 23, 2021

How funny is that? Impressive, elaborate, and includes a shot at the school’s main rival. What more can you ask for?

The Michigan marching band is one of college football’s most famous. They’ve been renowned for their halftime skits and formations for some time, and this is only going to further their legend.

Photo: Michigan marching band takes the field before the game between Michigan and Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021.

MAIN-09042021 Umpregame 3