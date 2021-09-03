Video: Controversial missed targeting call in Minnesota-Ohio State game

Many fans watching Thursday night’s Minnesota-Ohio State game couldn’t believe that the officials missed a targeting penalty call late in the game.

Ohio State won 45-31 and was leading by that score with just under four minutes to go. The Golden Gophers had the ball and were looking to drive into Ohio State territory. Tanner Morgan threw a pass to Mike Brown-Stephens, who was then hit in the head by Lathan Ransom.

How this was not called targeting is beyond me. If this is not targeting, then what is? This is clear helmet-to-helmet contact by Ransom on Brown-Stephens. The Big Ten refs had a poor game, but this missed call (which was reviewed?!) was the worst.#OhioState#Minnesota pic.twitter.com/6m5KAByKpQ — Daniel Smith (@DannyAdelante) September 3, 2021

Ransom led with his head and nailed Brown-Stephens in the helmet, yet somehow targeting was not called.

Not only was targeting not called, but on a review, the officials said Brown-Stephens had a catch and made a football move before fumbling. The lost fumble gave the ball and game to Ohio State.

It’s truly amazing that they ended up making that call on the play.