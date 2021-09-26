 Skip to main content
Video: NC State fans storm the field after upset win over Clemson

September 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

NC State pulled off an upset at home against Clemson on Saturday, and their fans went nuts.

The Wolfpack missed two field goals in the fourth quarter when they had a chance to take a lead. Instead, the game remained tied at 14 through regulation.

It went to overtime where the teams traded touchdowns. Then in the second OT, NC State scored to take the lead. Then they got a stop on defense to win the game.

After forcing an incompletion on fourth down to win the game, NC State fans stormed the field:

What a sight! That’s a big win for the Wolfpack, who are now 3-1. It’s their first victory over Clemson since 2011.

