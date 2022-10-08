Video: Nebraska’s Anthony Grant destroys Rutgers DB with huge hit

Nebraska running back Anthony Grant delivered a monster hit during the Cornhuskers’ 14-13 win over Rutgers on Friday night.

Nebraska had the ball down 13-0 to Rutgers just after the third quarter began. The Huskers had a 1st-and-10 from their 45 after a roughing the passer penalty. Casey Thompson threw a swing pass to Grant, who took the ball for an 11-yard gain. Rather than go out of bounds, Grant lowered his shoulder and absolutely drilled Rutgers defensive back Desmond Igbinosun.

Oh my goodness 😳 What a hit by Grant for @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/Kcrl3FJSQT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 8, 2022

Yeesh, that was brutal.

Igbinosun exited the game after that hit and went to the medical tent. The sophomore had recently been dealing with a lower-body injury that had him on crutches, so that hit didn’t help matters.

That hit set the tone for the Huskers in the second half. They scored two touchdowns and intercepted three passes in the second half to secure the comeback win.