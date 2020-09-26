 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 26, 2020

Video: Reggie Bush mocked for falling asleep on FOX college football set

September 26, 2020
by Larry Brown

Reggie Bush sleep

Reggie Bush was mocked on Saturday for falling asleep on the FOX college football set.

Bush is in his second year serving as an analyst for FOX’s college football coverage. The early wakeup time may have left him tired, because FOX shared a video of Bush taking a snooze break or two in the studio.

Bush joked about it in response saying that he might need an extra cup of coffee to stay awake.

Bush was hired by FOX last year to be part of their new college football team. The 35-year-old former USC star was recently welcomed back by his school after a 10-year ban.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus