Video: Reggie Bush mocked for falling asleep on FOX college football set

Reggie Bush was mocked on Saturday for falling asleep on the FOX college football set.

Bush is in his second year serving as an analyst for FOX’s college football coverage. The early wakeup time may have left him tired, because FOX shared a video of Bush taking a snooze break or two in the studio.

Bush joked about it in response saying that he might need an extra cup of coffee to stay awake.

You know what I think I’ll actually take that second coffee! https://t.co/9vNk5uKdZY — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) September 26, 2020

Bush was hired by FOX last year to be part of their new college football team. The 35-year-old former USC star was recently welcomed back by his school after a 10-year ban.