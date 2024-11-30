 Skip to main content
Video shows Michigan players planting flag at Ohio Stadium

November 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
Michigan players plant a flag

Michigan players sparked a postgame fight with Ohio State players because of their actions after securing a 13-10 upset win over the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. An initial video shown by FOX Sports during its broadcast did not exactly show what Michigan’s players had done. However, some new videos emerged, and those showed the Wolverines players in action.

Here is an angle coming from higher up that shows Ohio State players pushing back after Michigan planted the flag.

Things started to get out of hand, so security even used some pepper spray to control the situation.

The 13-10 win marked Michigan’s fourth straight victory over Ohio State. The 10-2 Buckeyes are still expected to make the expanded College Football Playoff, but there is no doubt about how disappointed they and their fans are.

